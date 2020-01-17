×

‘World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Goldblum photographed at the PMC Studio in Los Angeles for the Variety Playback Podcast.
CREDIT: Dan Doperalski for Variety

Disney Plus has renewed “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” for a second season.

The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale on Jan. 24. The documentary series is the streamer’s first original with National Geographic. The second season will consist of 10 episodes.

“Jeff has captured the imagination and curiosity of our audience with his distinct perspective and illuminating adventures,” said Ricky Strauss, president of content & marketing at Disney Plus. “We can’t wait to see where Jeff and our partners at National Geographic take us in season two.”

In the series, host and executive producer Goldblum travels across the country as he unravels the truths behind familiar objects people know and love. The first season explored a spectrum of topics from ice cream and sneakers to denim and RVs.

“Jeff’s genuine curiosity in the world make him a natural fit for the National Geographic brand,” said Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Global Television Networks. “There is something special and intangible about Jeff and his fascination with the world is infectious. We’re thrilled to be able to share his humor and sensibilities to a broader audience on Disney Plus.”

Other Nat Geo fare currently available on Disney Plus includes the Academy Award-winning documentary “Free Solo” and the film “Science Fair.” Disney Plus is also preparing to release the docuseries “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” is produced by Nutopia. Serving as executive producers are Jane Root and Arif Nurmohamed for Nutopia, along with Goldblum and Keith Addis.

More TV

  • Jeff Goldblum photographed at the PMC

    'World According to Jeff Goldblum' Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

    Disney Plus has renewed “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” for a second season. The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale on Jan. 24. The documentary series is the streamer’s first original with National Geographic. The second season will consist of 10 episodes. “Jeff has captured the imagination and curiosity of our audience [...]

  • National Geographic Launches Field Ready Inclusion

    National Geographic Launches Field Ready Inclusion Program

    National Geographic has announced it is launching a program aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion behind the camera. The Field Ready Program is described as a two-phased training program that trains entry-level participants to become production assistants. Partnering with National Geographic Society, Nat Geo will choose 10 individuals per year to complete online training followed [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Apple TV Plus Sets R.J. Cutler's Docuseries 'Dear...' for Spring 2020

    Apple TV Plus and Emmy and Peabody Award-winner R.J. Cutler (“Untitled Billie Eilish Documentary”) have partnered on a docuseries entitled “Dear…” Inspired by Apple’s “Dear Apple” spots, “Dear…” takes an “inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed [...]

  • Tom AscheimFreeform's Youth Movement Panel, TCA

    Freeform Boss Tom Ascheim Touts 'Four-Part Formula for Longevity'

    Freeform president Tom Ascheim laid out what he called the network’s “four-part formula for longevity and maybe gentle world domination” during an executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday. “One, take a stand,” Ascheim began. “86% of young adults expect brands to be more than just a product. They want [...]

  • 'Grown-ish,' 'Good Trouble' Renewed at Freeform

    'Grown-ish,' 'Good Trouble' Renewed at Freeform

    Freeform has renewed comedy “Grown-ish” for a fourth season, a day after its season 3 premiere, and drama “Good Trouble” for a third. The pickup announcement was made at the network’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day. “Freeform is a megaphone for stories that deserve to be told and a place where the world’s biggest [...]

  • 'The Sinner' film premiere

    Freeform Orders Drama 'Last Summer' With Jessica Biel Producing

    Freeform has picked up the drama “Last Summer” to series, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The show had been picked up to pilot at the cabler back in September. Bert V. Royal serves as writer and executive producer, with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple executive producing under their [...]

  • Hank Azaria Apu

    Hank Azaria Says He Will No Longer Voice Apu on 'The Simpsons'

    Hank Azaria says he is officially stepping down as the voice of Apu on “The Simpsons.” “I won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s someway to transition it or something,” Azaria said in an interview with SlashFilm. “What they’re going to do with the character is their call. It’s up to them and they [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad