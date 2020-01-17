‘World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

Disney Plus has renewed “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” for a second season.

The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale on Jan. 24. The documentary series is the streamer’s first original with National Geographic. The second season will consist of 10 episodes.

“Jeff has captured the imagination and curiosity of our audience with his distinct perspective and illuminating adventures,” said Ricky Strauss, president of content & marketing at Disney Plus. “We can’t wait to see where Jeff and our partners at National Geographic take us in season two.”

In the series, host and executive producer Goldblum travels across the country as he unravels the truths behind familiar objects people know and love. The first season explored a spectrum of topics from ice cream and sneakers to denim and RVs.

“Jeff’s genuine curiosity in the world make him a natural fit for the National Geographic brand,” said Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Global Television Networks. “There is something special and intangible about Jeff and his fascination with the world is infectious. We’re thrilled to be able to share his humor and sensibilities to a broader audience on Disney Plus.”

Other Nat Geo fare currently available on Disney Plus includes the Academy Award-winning documentary “Free Solo” and the film “Science Fair.” Disney Plus is also preparing to release the docuseries “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” is produced by Nutopia. Serving as executive producers are Jane Root and Arif Nurmohamed for Nutopia, along with Goldblum and Keith Addis.