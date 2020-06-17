TV Ratings: ‘Word of Dance’ Twirls Upwards, NBC Easily Wins Tuesday Night

NBC’s “World of Dance” waltzed its way to one of the highest ratings, as NBC comfortably won Tuesday night.

The dance competition series scored a 0.9 rating (up from a 0.8 last time around) among adults 18-49 and drew 4.4 million total viewers. It was topped only by its “America’s Got Talent” lead-in which delivered a 1.3 rating and 8.4 million viewers. That’s the same rating as the last two episodes for the singing show, but a small 3% down tick in audience.

On a night with few other original offerings, a new episode of ABC’s “Genetic Detective” came in even at a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million viewers. Prior to that, the Disney-owned network aired an encore presentation of “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992,” John Ridley’s acclaimed feature-length doc about the 1992 uprising in Los Angeles, to a 0.5 rating and 2.6 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on the CW, “Stargirl” aired a new episode even at a 0.2 rating and 933,000 total viewers. That represents only the second time the DC show has dipped below 1 million Live+Same Day viewers. A rare occurrence cropped up in the network’s 9 p.m. time slot, as the CW’s “Happy Hour” registered a 0.0 rating, and drew only 309,000 viewers.

A replay of “NCIS” led the way for CBS with a 0.5 rating and 5.9 million total viewers. Reruns of “FBI” and its “Most Wanted” spinoff both scored a 0.4 rating, with the former drawing just under 5 million viewers, and the latter 3.9 million.

Finally on Fox, a replay of “Hell’s Kitchen” cooked up a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million viewers, followed by another Gordon Ramsay replay of “24 Hours to Hell and Back” at a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers.