Wonya Lucas Named President, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks

Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of cable channels Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, has named Wonya Lucas as its new president and CEO.

Most recently the president and CEO of Public Broadcasting Atlanta, overseeing its NPR and PBS outlets, Lucas’ attention will now be focused on growing Crown Media’s television presence. There, she will lead the strategic direction, daily management and growth of all three linear networks as well as subscription streaming service Hallmark Movies Now.

“Hallmark has been central to my life since I can remember, starting with those Hallmark Hall of Fame movies that were as enriching as they were entertaining,” said Lucas in a statement. “In some ways, my entire career has led me to this incredible opportunity to use the breadth of my experience and skills to evolve an iconic and beloved brand, a culture and a business. I am honored to link arms with the multi-talented leaders and their teams at Crown to build toward an exciting future.”

Lucas will report to Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry. Crown Media Family Networks is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards.

“Wonya is a brand builder at her core who shares Hallmark’s beliefs and values,” said Perry. “She has a deep understanding of the role our brand plays in fulfilling a bigger purpose in people’s lives. After a thorough search process, we found a remarkable leader with proven general

management skills, as well as a track record of success in driving business results and evolving the positioning and programming of a brand. I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Wonya to the Hallmark family.”

Prior to her time at Public Broadcasting Atlanta, Lucas served as president and CEO of TV One. her career has spanned several roles at Discovery Communications, including executive vice president and chief operating officer for Discovery Channel and Science Channel, and general manager and executive VP of The Weather Channel networks. Lucas has also held several positions as Turner Broadcasting System, the Coca-Cola Company and Clorox.