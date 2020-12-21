What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and ‘Bridgerton’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, two huge movies are available to stream and “Bridgerton” launches on Netflix.

“The Bachelorette,” ABC, Monday/Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Tune in for the two-night season finale of “The Bachelorette,” which promises to be an emotional affair for Tayshia Adams. Who will she choose from the final three potential suitors of Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall? Guess we’ll find out very soon!

“Bridgerton” Netflix, Friday

Shonda Rhimes’ first series from her bumper Netflix overall deal premieres this week. Inspired by the bestselling novel series, “Bridgerton” follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

“Soul,” Disney Plus, Friday

With vast numbers of theaters closed across the country due to the pandemic, Disney and Pixar are allowing viewers to see their latest animated offering “Soul” in the comforts of their own homes. The film centers around Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx), a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” HBO Max, Friday

WarnerMedia shocked the entertainment world when it announced that “Wonder Woman 1984,” as well as its entire 2021 film slate, will be premiering simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. This Friday, Gal Gadot’s return as as Diana Prince will finally hit the big and small screen, with fans no doubt avid to see how “Wonder Woman” newcomers Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal fare up against the formidable superhero.

“The Masked Dancer,” Fox, Sunday, 8 p.m.

A spinoff of the Fox unscripted hit “The Masked Singer,” this new show will feature celebrity contestants strutting their stuff on the dance floor while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. “Masked Dancer” is being hosted by Craig Robinson and boasts a judging panel lineup of Ken Jeong (who seems to be everywhere on Fox at the moment), Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale.