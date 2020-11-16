‘Wonder Girl’ DC Series From Greg Berlanti in Development at CW

Greg Berlanti could be adding yet another DC series to his CW roster.

CW is developing a “Wonder Girl” series based on the DC characters created by Joëlle Jones, Variety has confirmed.

The prospective one-hour drama revolves around Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God, learns that she is Wonder Girl, and with her newfound power must fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world.

Dailyn Rodriguez, whose previous credits include “Ugly Betty” and “Queen of the South,” is set to write and executive produce alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden for Berlanti Productions. The show is being produced by Berlanti’s shingle in association with Warner Bros. Television.

