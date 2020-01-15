Wolfgang Puck to Serve Up HBO Max Series About Catering

Wolfgang Puck is cooking up a new series at HBO Max.

The celebrity chef, known for concocting the menu at the Oscars each year, is executive producing a series called “The Event” about his catering company, which has been handed an eight-episode order at the forthcoming WarnerMedia streamer. The series was announced by HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly during its Television Critics’ Association press tour presentation.

Hailing from Renegade 83, each one-hour episode will follow various members of Puck’s team as they try and surpass their clients’ highest expectations at events like the Academy Awards With and the 10,000 guest Adobe MaxBash.

“Wolfgang is one of the most accomplished chefs of our time and for decades has been the go-to restaurateur and caterer for the biggest names and events in Hollywood and across the country,” said Reilly, who also serves as president of TNT, TBS, and TruTV. “This series will usher viewers into a world of opulence and luxury and showcase the unpredictable challenges he and his team encounter while executing the biggest and most exclusive A-list events we all wish we were invited to.”

“The Event” is executive produced by David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe for Renegade 83, as well as Carl Schuster, Eamon Harrington and John Watkin.

“We are really excited to share a behind the scenes look at planning our most creative and complicated events with HBO Max subscribers,” said Puck.

Puck is set to be the subject of a Disney Plus documentary titled “Wolfgang,” which is being directed by “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” helmer David Gelb.