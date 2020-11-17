‘Woke’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

“Woke” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu, Variety has learned.

The news comes about two months after the release of Season 1, which dropped in its entirety on the streamer on Sept. 9. Season 2 of the comedy series will consist of eight episodes.

Inspired by the life of artist Keith Knight, “Woke” stars Lamorne Morris as Keef, a Black cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a newfound consciousness, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting aflame to everything he’s already built.

The series combines live-action with animated sequences, with Keef seeing and hearing inanimate objects talking to him as he becomes more aware of racism in his everyday life. Along with Morris, “Woke” also stars T. Murph and Blake Anderson. Sasheer Zamata and Rose McIver guest star.

The show was developed by Marshall Todd and Knight. They also served as executive producers alongside Jay Dyer, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. Kate Schumaecker served as executive producer on the pilot. Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature produce.

“Woke” has received mostly positive reviews from critics for its first season, holding a 76% approval rating on Rotten Tomaties. Aside from “Woke,” Hulu’s current comedy lineup includes critically-acclaimed shows like “PEN15,” “Shrill,” “The Great,” “Ramy,” and “Dollface.”

Morris is best known for playing the cat-loving and bird shirt-wearing Winston Bishop on the popular Fox comedy series “New Girl” throughout its seven-season run at the broadcast network. His feature credits include recent entries like “Bloodshot,” “Desperados,” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”