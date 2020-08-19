‘Woke’ Filmmaker Maurice ‘Mo’ Marable Signs With UTA

Filmmaker Maurice “Mo” Marable signed with the United Talent Agency (UTA) ahead of “Woke,” his latest project set to air on Hulu Sept. 9.

He directs and executive produces the upcoming comedy series, which follows a Black cartoonist whose world changes after he is wrongly identified as a criminal suspect by several police officers. Marable is also set to direct pilot episodes for shows on NBC and Disney, as well as episodes of Hulu and FX shows.

Marable’s most recent work was directing the past three seasons of “Brockmire.” He has also worked on a number of critically acclaimed shows, from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” to HBO’s “Veep.” His partnership with HBO also includes directing for shows like “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and working on campaigns for “True Blood” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

Marable served as the network’s vice president of creative services, and The BET Awards enlisted him as a creative director for the 2010, 2011 and 2012 iterations of the show.

The show runner has a 2006 Emmy nomination for outstanding main title design, which he earned for his work on the television show “Big Love.” He also notably directed a short comedy film shown at the White House correspondents’ dinner that starred Julia Louis Dreyfuss.

UTA’s list of talent includes influencers like Kody Co and Emma Chamberlain, as well as comedian Leslie Jones and artists like G-Eazy. They also represent Esports players and a variety of public figures who can be booked for speaking events.

Marable is managed by Trevor Engelson at Underground.