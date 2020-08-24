WME Partner Phillip Sun, Macro’s Charles D. King Launch M88 Representation Firm, With Michael B. Jordan as First Client

WME partner Phillip Sun and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King are launching M88, a full-service representation firm that aims to amplify “the voices of artists and creators from the global new majority.”

Sun will depart the agency to lead the new joint venture as president and managing partner, and King’s recently launched Macro Management will merge its operations with the company. M88, which gets its first initial from King’s Macro and the numbers in its name as a nod to Sun’s Chinese heritage, will be majority-owned by Macro. Macro Management partners Gaby Mena and Jelani Johnson are also boarding M88.

Michael B. Jordan will be M88’s first client, with more expected to be represented by the firm soon. Sun and Jordan built Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, which has first-look deals at Warner Bros. for film and Amazon Studios for television, and together helped to form WarnerMedia’s corporate inclusion policy. Jordan will continue to also be represented by WME.

Sun, whose client roster has also included Idris Elba, Riz Ahmed, Donald Glover, Gemma Chan, Lena Waithe, Rihanna and Naomi Scott, first worked with King while a partner at WME.

“Charles has been a fierce advocate and pioneer of multicultural storytelling and storytellers first as an agent/partner at WME and now as Founder and CEO of MACRO,” said Sun. “He is a unique force in the industry, and someone I deeply admire as a

colleague and close confidante. Given our aligned values and shared history, this partnership is a natural evolution and necessary step.”

King said he is “truly thrilled” to work with Sun once more and launch their joint venture.

“His keen eye for talent, passion and advocacy for artists and authenticity and his deal making prowess are undeniable,” said King. “Additionally, he is an exceptional executive and leader who completely aligns with the mission and values of MACRO in life and practice. We look forward to growing and building with him.”

Sun said he is grateful to WME for the “unrivaled training and mentorship” that Patrick Whitesell, Ari Greenburg and others at the agency provided him over his 15 years there, and looks forward to continuing to work together.

“Our industry needs companies like M88 now more than ever, and we couldn’t be more proud that Phil is making this move. He’s an incredible advocate for artists and we wish him all the best in his next chapter,” said Whitesell, executive chairman of Endeavor.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of the joint venture.