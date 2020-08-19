WME Partner Melissa Myers Becomes President of Chris Coelen-Red Arrow Joint Venture

WME partner and literary agent Melissa Myers has been tapped to lead a new joint venture between Kinetic Content founder and CEO Chris Coelen and ProZiebenSat. 1’s Red Arrow Studios.

As president and partner of the new company, Myers will oversee the venture’s focus on premium English-language scripted television series targeted at both an American and global audience.

“I am excited to be joining the Kinetic and Red Arrow Studios family where I look forward to capitalizing on my expertise by leading their push into scripted entertainment,” said Myers. “I have long admired Chris and his strategic approach to building his business creating and selling shows. As fellow former agents in the international business, we are in lockstep in how we view the ever- changing scripted and global marketplace and where we look for growth and opportunity. I look forward to partnering with Chris and Red Arrow in building this exciting new company into a creative force, as well as building up all our frequent flyer miles when we are able to travel again.”

At WME, Myers spent two decades building the agency’s international scripted department’s roster of writers, directors and talent. She also specialized in global changed-format rights for producers. Myers clients included Left Bank Pictures, Big Talk productions, Riff Raff Productions, Red Productions, World Productions, 11th Hour Films, Monumental Films, Archery Pictures and Channel X. The artists she represented included SJ Clarkson, Anthony Byrne, Ben Taylor, Sally Wainwright and others.

“I’ve been pursuing the opportunity to work with Melissa for well over a year, and she’s the perfect person to lead this new scripted venture for us,” said Coelen. “With the backing and global reach of Red Arrow Studios and Kinetic, Melissa’s skill in sourcing outstanding material and her international standing as an artist-friendly leader will help create a collaborative environment where we’ll work with incredible storytellers from every corner of the planet, to bring their amazingly diverse and fascinating points-of-view to the widest possible audience.”

Kinetic Content created and produced Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” and Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight.” Lifetime has ordered a 400-hour six-season U.S. version of the show and multiple spinoff series.