‘Wizards,’ Final Chapter in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Tales of Arcadia’ Trilogy, Sets Premiere Date

“Wizards,” the final series in Guillermo del Toro’s animated “Tales of Arcadia” saga, will premiere Aug. 7 on Netflix.

The DreamWorks Animation series tells the the story of wizard-in-training Douxie (Colin O’Donoghue) and other heroes of Arcadia on time travel adventure that takes them to the medieval realm of Camelot. It follows previous series “TrollHunters” and “3Below.”

“‘Wizards’ brings the trilogy full circle,” says del Toro. “It’s a show that explores the origins of the entire mythology and also an adventure that moves everything- propels it- into the future. We reunite with old friends and get to understand old foes…”

Returning cast members from previous “Tales of Arcadia” installments include Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Steven Yeun, David Bradley, Lena Headey, Fred Tatasciore, Clancy Brown, Diego Luna, Mark Hamill, and Kelsey Grammer. Joining the cast are Alfred Molina, Stephanie Beatriz, James Faulkner, and John Rhys Davies.

“‘Wizards’ follows the time-honored tradition of many trilogies in that the concluding chapter returns to settings, characters and concepts established in the first,” says showrunner and executive producer Marc Guggenheim. “At the same time, however, ‘Wizards’ is very much its own animal, drawing on characters from both ‘Trollhunters’ and ‘3Below’ and placing them in a completely new environment that is actually old: Camelot. Although ‘Wizards’ is the shortest of the three series at 10 episodes, I’m blown away by the amount of story we were able to push in this season. The narrative literally spans centuries and contains some of the most emotional content of the entire trilogy.”

“Wizards” isreated and executive produced by del Toro, with Guggenheim and Chad Hammes also serving as exec producers. Chad Quandt and Aaron Waltke are co-executive producers.