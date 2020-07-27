‘The Witcher’ Prequel Series in the Works at Netflix

Netflix announced “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” a limited series set in “The Witcher” universe, which will tell the backstory of the elven civilization before its fall — and reveal the lost history of the very first Witcher.

“Blood Origin,” to be shot in the U.K., will be a six-part, live-action limited series, and a prequel to Netflix’s popular series “The Witcher.” No casting details were announced.

Set in an elven world — 1200 years before the world of “The Witcher” — “Blood Origin” will tell a story lost to time and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one, according to Netflix.

Declan de Barra (above left) will act as executive producer and showrunner. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (above right) will act as executive producer; she is executive producer and showrunner on Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Witcher.”

Andrzej Sapkowski, who penned the original “Witcher” book series on which the Netflix show is based, will serve as creative consultant on the prequel series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films also will each serve as executive producers.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin,'” said de Barra. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read ‘The Witcher’ books: What was the elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall.”

Schmidt Hissrich added, “I am so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin.’ It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand the Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more.”

Sapkowski commented: “It is exciting that the world of Witcher — as planned in the very beginning — is expanding. I hope it will bring more fans to the world of my books.”

Season 2 of “The Witcher,” starring Henry Cavill in the title role, has been scheduled to resume production in the U.K. in August.