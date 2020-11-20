‘Wipeout’ Contestant Dies After Completing Game-Show Obstacle Course

A contestant on the game show ‘Wipeout’ died on Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest following the completion of an obstacle course, spokespeople from TBS and production company Endemol Shine North America have confirmed.

Sources close to production say the contestant had completed the course, but required medical attention after leaving the course. He was then attended to by on-site emergency professionals, after which paramedics were called to the set, and the contestant was transported to a local hospital.

No further information about the contestant has been released. All “Wipeout” contestants undergo medical exams before they are cleared to participate.

TMZ first reported the news of his death.

A spokesperson for TBS, the WarnerMedia-owned network that airs the series, told Variety, “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” said a representative from Endemol Shine North America, the production company behind “Wipeout.”

There is a planned break in filming for the Thanksgiving holiday. The show plans to resume shooting sometime after that hiatus.