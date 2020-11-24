L.A. County Officials Identify ‘Wipeout’ Contestant Who Died After Completing Show’s Obstacle Course

The ‘Wipeout’ contestant who died after completing the game show’s obstacle course last week has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Paredes.

The Los Angeles County Dept. medical examiner and coroner’s office confirmed the identity of the contestant to Variety, adding that Paredes’ autopsy is still pending. According to the county’s public records, Paredes died on Nov. 19, a day after filming the show.

Paredes’ immediate family could not be reached for comment.

As previously reported, sources close to production said that Paredes, then unidentified, had completed the “Wipeout” course on Nov. 18, then required medical attention afterward. He was attended to by on-site emergency professionals before paramedics were called to the set and transported him to a local hospital. TMZ had first reported news of the death.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” a TBS spokesperson said Friday. The show, which originally ran on Disney’s ABC between 2008 and 2014, was rebooted by WarnerMedia-owned TBS in April.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” added a representative from Endemol Shine North America, the production company behind “Wipeout.”

All “Wipeout” contestants undergo medical exams before they are cleared to participate. The show is taking a break from filming for the Thanksgiving holiday, as previously planned, and will resume production in the near future.