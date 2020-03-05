Ava DuVernay Teams With Warner Bros. Animation to Develop ‘Wings of Fire’ TV Series

In a competitive situation, Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is now set to develop an animated series based on the “Wings of Fire” books along with Ava DuVernay.

DuVernay will executive produce the potential show through her ARRAY Filmworks production company along with author Tui T. Sutherland, Dan Milano Christa Starr, and WBA’s Sam Register.

“Wings of Fire” is described as an epic adventure series set in a world entirely ruled by dragons. Across two continents and 10 tribes, the series explores wars, friendships, and quests that span generations of dragon characters. There are currently 15 novels, three graphic novels, and four short stories in the “Wings of Fire” collection. The books have sold more than nine million copies worldwide and been translated into 16 languages.

This marks the latest television project for DuVernay. She is currently under an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. At WBTVG, she created and executive produces the OWN shows “Queen Sugar,”which recently aired its fourth season, and “Cherish the Day,” which is currently airing its first. DuVernay is also executive producing and directing the drama pilot “DMZ” for HBO Max, which is based on characters from DC. She is also no stranger to the fantasy space, having directed the 2018 film adaptation of “A Wrinkle in Time.”

She also received substantial praise for the Netflix limited series “When They See Us,” which explored the case of five young men of color who were falsely accused of rape only to be exonerated years later. DuVernay created the series in addition to executive producing and directing all four episodes. The series was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards with two wins, including best actor in a limited series for Jharrel Jerome.

DuVernay is repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves.