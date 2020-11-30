‘Willow’ Disney Plus Series Adds Erin Kellyman, Cailee Spaeny, Ellie Bamber

Erin Kellyman, Cailee Spaeny, and Ellie Bamber are negotiating to star in the “Willow” series at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed with sources.

Details on the characters the three would play are being kept under wraps. Disney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment on the castings.

The show will take place years after the original and will introduce new characters to the world originally established in the 1988 film.

Kellyman previously appeared in the Lucasfilm release “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Her other credits include the recent BBC miniseries take on “Les Misérables” along with shows like “Life” and “Don’t Forget the Driver.” She is repped by CAA and Curtis Brown Group.

Spaeny most recently starred in ” The Craft: Legacy.” She also starred in the FX on Hulu limited series “Devs” and will appear in HBO’s upcoming “Mares of Easttown.” Her other feature credits include “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and “Bad Times at the El Royale.” She is repped by WME, Identity Agency Group, and Hansen Jacobson.

Bamber also appeared in “Les Misérables” alongside Kellyman. Her other TV credits include “The Serpent,” “The Trial of Christine Keeler,” and “A Mother’s Son.” She is repped by UTA and Curtis Brown Group.

The project was officially ordered to series at Disney Plus last month, with the film’s original star, Warwick Davis, set to return as well. Jon M. Chu will direct the pilot and executive produce. Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle will serve as showrunners. Ron Howard, who directed the film, will return to executive produce. Bob Dolman, writer of the original film, serves as consulting producer, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on board as an executive producer alongside Michelle Rejwan. Howard’s Imagine Television is producing, with the company’s Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman in place as co-executive producers. Julia Cooperman will produce.

The original film centered on Davis’ Willow Ufgood who is reluctantly forced into playing a critical role in protecting a special infant named Elora Danan from an evil queen (Jean Marsh). A prophecy told that Elora would bring the queen’s downfall. Willow was helped along the way by a mercenary swordsman, played by Val Kilmer. It also starred Joanne Whalley, Billy Barty and Kevin Pollak.

Deadline first reported the casting news.

(Pictured, left to right: Erin Kellyman, Cailee Spaeny, Ellie Bamber)