William Jackson Harper to Star in ‘Love Life’ Season 2 at HBO Max

Willliam Jackson Harper is set to lead “Love Life” Season 2 at HBO Max, Variety has learned.

Season 2 will be set in New York City and focus on Harper’s character as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. Season 1 star and series executive producer Anna Kendrick will make appearances in the season, reprising the role of Darby.

Harper is best known for his role as Chidi Anagonye in the critically acclaimed NBC comedy “The Good Place,” which came to an end after four seasons earlier this year. His other TV roles include shows like “Jack Ryan,” “The Breaks,” “Person of Interest,” and “The Electric Company.” He is also set to appear in Barry Jenkins’ upcoming Amazon series “The Underground Railroad.” On the film side, he recently starred in the hit horror film “Midsommar.” He will also narrate the upcoming Marvel audiobook series “Black Panther: Sins of the King,” which releases on Serial Box in January 2021.

He is repped by UTA, AC Management, Jill Fritzo PR, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“Love Life” was one of the first titles to launch on HBO Max when the streamer officially debuted earlier this year. Sam Boyd created the show and serves as executive producer and co-showrunner. Bridget Bedard is also co-showrunner and executive producer. Kendrick, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante also executive produce. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.