Digital News Veteran William Earl Named Editor of Variety.com

Digital news veteran William Earl has been named editor of Variety.com, overseeing online editorial operations for the venerable entertainment business news brand.

Earl’s appointment comes as Variety is expanding its digital activities beyond its core focus of breaking news and industry analysis to encompass video, podcasts and data-driven content powered by subscription platforms Variety VIP and Variety Insight. Earl reports to Cynthia Littleton, Variety interim editor-in-chief.

“William Earl is a digital media veteran with a strong track record of helping other PMC brands grow and expand in highly competitive sectors,” Littleton said. “We’re happy to bring him on board at a time when there are incredible multi-platform opportunities for Variety’s worldwide team of journalists to cover the business of entertainment.”

Based in New York, Earl joined Variety parent company PMC in 2011 and most recently served as PMC’s director of digital development. In that role he worked with all of the company’s brands to strategize the best way to achieve growth goals without compromising editorial integrity. Before that, he served as digital director of IndieWire, senior digital editor of PMC Brands and executive editor HollywoodLife.com.

A native of Maine, Earl graduated from Ithaca College with degrees in politics and journalism.

In addition to Earl’s appointment, Variety has promoted Jordan Moreau to online news editor. Moreau, a graduate of Northwestern University, joined the company in January 2019.

Ellise Shafer has been named associate web editor for Variety. She previously worked for Billboard before serving as an intern earlier this year for Variety. Moreau and Shafer report to Earl.

