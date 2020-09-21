Will Arnett and ATTN:’s ‘Your Daily Horoscope’ Animated Series Renewed for Season 2 at Quibi (EXCLUSIVE)

Will Arnett’s horoscope must have told him that great news is heading his way.

And that news is that his “Your Daily Horoscope” animated series has been picked up for a second season by Quibi, Variety has learned exclusively.

The short-form content platform has ordered another 26-week run of the show, which airs five episodes per week. For the keen mathematicians, that equals a whopping 130 more episodes.

“Your Daily Horoscope,” produced by Arnett and Tom Werner, is a daily series that follows the mishaps of twelve millennial zodiac characters who work at a technology start-up called Estrella. The characters have personalities that coincide with their astrological signs and each have a storyline that provides “useful astrological guidance.”

“It’s been so fun to see this series take shape since it premiered in July: the animation, the comedy, and the astrology. We’re thrilled that Quibi is bringing us back so we continue to deliver for the audience,” said Arnett of the renewal. “People are watching every single day to get a laugh and their horoscope- just as I predicted they would!”

News of the pick up comes after Quibi snagged its first ever Emmys. The platform’s two statuettes both went to actors (Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones) from “#FreeRayshawn,” a police drama from from executive producer Antoine Fuqua.

“Your Daily Horoscope” also hails from and digital media company ATTN:.

“We’re so excited that ‘Your Daily Horoscope’ has been such a success for Quibi,” said Jessie Surovell, ATTN:’s head of TV development. “It’s really distinct from anything else out there, both in style and substance, so we’re not surprised the fans keep coming back for more, making it Quibi’s number one daily show.”