‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series in Development With Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano Attached

A new iteration of “Who’s the Boss?” is in development.

Variety has confirmed that a sequel series to the classic sitcom is in the works at Sony Pictures Television, with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano onboard to reprise their roles.

The new show will take place 30 years after the events of the original series and be centered around former major-league baseball player and retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Danza) and his relationship with his daughter Samantha Micelli (Milano), who is now a single mother and living in the house in which the original series was set.

Original cast members Judith Light and Danny Pintauro not currently involved with the series but could become so if the creators can think of a creative way to work their characters into the show.

The original “Who’s the Boss?” ran for eight seasons and 196 episodes on ABC from 1984-1992. It received 10 Emmy nominations and five Golden Globes during its run.

Norman Lear and Brent Miller will executive produce the new show under their ACT III Productions banner, which is under a first-look deal at Sony Pictures Television. Dan Farah of Farah Films will also executive produce. Farah brought the new take to the studio with Danza and Milano attached. Danza and Milano will also executive produce.

“Who’s the Boss?” is owned by Lear’s Embassy Communications, which was sold to the Coca Cola Company in 1985 and is now owned by Sony. When the new project is taken out to buyers, they will have the option to license all the episodes of the original show as well.

“Who’s the Boss?” is now the latest classic sitcom to get some kind of reboot or revival treatment. Other recent examples include “One Day at a Time,” “Full House,” “Murphy Brown,” “Will & Grace,” and “Roseanne” (now “The Conners”).