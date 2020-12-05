‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Whitney Collings Dies at 33

“Bad Girls Club” star Whitney Collings died Thursday morning at a hospital near her hometown of Boston, according to TMZ, which was the first to share the news. She was 33.

Collings’ death was announced by her mother Linda Houghton Collings, who wrote on Facebook, “I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart.” Her cause of death is currently unknown.

The late reality TV star appeared on Season 3 of the Oxygen series in 2008, when she was 21. At the time, she was a biology and physics student at Salem State University in Massachusetts, according to the Boston Herald.

Collings went by the nickname “The Straight Shooter” throughout her season but didn’t return to the show the following year due to a physical altercation.

Many of her co-stars and friends took to social media following the news, including Season 2 “Bad Girls” alum Darlen Escobar, who wrote in an Instagram Story, “God has gained another beautiful sweet angel.”

Collings’ friend also wrote in a Facebook post, “I am completely heart broken. Whitney Collings, we have so many fun memories together. Rest easy beautiful angel your with your dad now.”

Another added on Thursday, “R.I.P. Whitney Collings. So Sad. It didn’t have to go like this. Another person taken way too soon. Some calls you never want to get.”

The news of Collings’ death comes only a few months after another “Bad Girls” star Demetra “Mimi” Roche’s death in July. Roche appeared on Season 8 of the series and was nicknamed “The Miami Maverick.”