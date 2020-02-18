White House Correspondents Dinner Returns to Comedy With Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minaj

They’re trying to laugh again at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner.

Long-running “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will host the event, while comedian Hasan Minaj will be the featured entertainer for the evening, which has often served as a spotlight on relations between the media and the White House.

Last year, in the wake of scrutiny on the annual gathering often referred to as the “nerd prom,” the WHCA turned toward education, rather than jubilation. Historian Ron Chernow discussed the history of journalism and the First Amendment – a twist for a gala that has often used comedic remarks from Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Larry Wilmore to get attention. Michele Wolf sparked controversy in 2018 with some jokes that took aim at former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy,” said Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents Association and chief White House correspondent for ABC News. “We’re looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism of the past year.”

More to come…