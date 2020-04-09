White House Elects to Make Health Officials Available to CNN

The head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will appear on a CNN town-hall broadcast Thursday evening, ending a short stand-off between the White House and the cable-news outlet over its recent coverage of the Trump administration’s daily coronavirus briefings.

CNN said Thursday afternoon that CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield had been booked for the town hall and that Dr. Robert Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, was slated to appear Friday on “New Day.”

More to come….