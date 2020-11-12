Vice TV Sets Debut of ‘While the Rest of Us Die: Secrets of America’s Shadow Government’ With Jeffrey Wright

Vice TV has announced that its new series, “While the Rest of Us Die: Secrets of America’s Shadow Government,” will premiere on Nov. 16 at 10 p.m.

Based on the book by Garrett M. Graff, the six-part series exposes the U.S. government’s flawed plans to protect its citizens. The show unpacks America’s national security spending on hidden underground cities, a secret air force and a plan to suspend democracy in order to serve the interests of the elite class.

The series features interviews with political figures including former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and former National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure, Protection and Counter-terrorism Richard Clarke, and national security experts Malcolm Nance, Elizabeth Goitien and Paul Rieckhoff. It will be narrated by “Westworld” star Jeffrey Wright.

“The events of this last year have laid bare the economic, political and health inequities at the core of American society,” said Graff. “Our hope with ‘While The Rest Of Us Die’ is to show Americans how those inequities are central to the way our supposedly egalitarian society and democratic government operates. From Puerto Rico to COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, America has long treated some American lives as more worthy than others. This isn’t new, and in fact, in the seventy years since the Cold War, the U.S. has long prioritized spending trillions of dollars in the wrong places in the wrong ways, a problem that has been felt from the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan to the streets of American cities.”

“While The Rest Of Us Die” is executive produced by Shawn Efran, Anthony Lappé, Jordan J. Mallari and Graff for Efran Films. Lee Hoffman executive produced for Vice TV. Watch a trailer below.