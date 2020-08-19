‘Wheel of Time’ Series at Amazon Adds Sophie Okonedo and ‘Game of Thrones’ Alumna

“The Wheel of Time” series at Amazon has added a few more spokes.

Five additional actors are joining the Rosamund Pike-headlined fantasy series, among them “Hotel Rwanda” star Sophie Okonedo and “Game of Thrones” alumna Kae Alexander.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Pike) as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn (Josha Stradowski), a powerful individual who will either save humanity or destroy it.

Okonedo will be playing the role of legendary Amyrlin Seat Siuan Sanche, while Alexander has been cast as fan-favorite Min Farshaw. Also joining the cast in recurring roles are Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Clare Perkins as Kerene Nagashi.

Next up for Okonedo on the TV front is Netflix’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest” series “Ratched,” in which she will play a patient with multiple personalities at the psychiatric hospital where Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) is employed. On the film front, she is appearing in the Kenneth Branagh Agatha Christie adaptation “Death on the Nile,” which just released its first trailer.

Alexander is best known for playing Leaf, one of the Children of the Forest in “Game of Thrones.” She has also appeared in episodes of “Fleabag,” “Krypton” and “Deep State” in the last couple years.

“The Wheel of Time” was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins, whose previous credits include “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Hemlock Grove.” Executive producers on the series include Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz. Briesewitz is also poised to direct the first two episodes. Jordan’s widow Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson will serve as consulting producers with Pike set to produce in addition to starring. “The Wheel of Time” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.