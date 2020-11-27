What’s Coming to HBO and HBO Max in December

HBO and HBO Max are rounding out the universally despised year with the long-awaited premieres of popular shows and movies.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” the hotly anticipated sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” will be debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters on Christmas Day. Gal Gadot faces off against a new enemy with superhuman strength and agility.

While production on “Euphoria” remains halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fans who have been clamoring for Season 2 since the acclaimed drama’s premiere last summer can rest easy with HBO’s two upcoming specials, the first of which debuts on Dec. 6 and picks up following Rue’s (Zendaya) relapse in the Season 1 finale.

If teen angst is not your brand of drama, opt for “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco and Michiel Huisman, about an airline steward who awakes to find a dead man in her room, with no recollection of what happened.

Additional titles include romantic drama “The Photograph,” with Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield, and Steven Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Talk,” a new comedy starring Meryl Streep as a literary agent on a trip with her closest friends.

See the full list of titles below:

Dec. 1

3 Godfathers (1949)

40 Days And 40 Nights (2002) (HBO)

Absolute Power (1997)

Adam Ruins Everything (Seasons 2-3)

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (2018)

Amistad (1997) (HBO)

Annabelle: Creation (2017) (HBO)

The Bay (2012) (HBO)

The Beguiled (2017) (HBO)

Beyond Reasonable Doubt (2017)

The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

The Blind Side (2009) (HBO)

Blow-Up (1966)

The Book Of Henry (2017) (HBO)

Bright Young Things (2004) (HBO)

Bundle of Joy (1956)

The Carbonaro Effect (Seasons 2-5)

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta (2019)

A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits (2016)

Code 46 (2004) (HBO)

Comedy Knockout (2016)

Contraband (2012) (HBO)

Crimes of the Century (2013)

The Crow (1994) (HBO)

The Crow: City Of Angels (1996) (HBO)

The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005) (HBO)

Dead Wives Club (Season 1)

Death Row Stories (Seasons 1-4)

De Blanco La Patuda (2020) (HBO)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012) (HBO)

Fallen (1998)

Falling Skies (2011)

The Family Man (2000) (HBO)

Father of the Bride (1950)

Fifty Shades Of Black (2016) (HBO)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery (2015)

Freelancers (2012) (HBO)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove (2010)

The Girl With All The Gifts (2016) (HBO)

Gladiator (2000)

Gun Crazy (1950)

Harry And The Hendersons (1987) (HBO)

Hell in the Heartland (2019)

Hero (2004) (HBO)

The History of Comedy (2017)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Hot Fuzz (2007) (HBO)

How It Really Happened (Seasons 1-4)

The Human Stain (2003) (HBO)

The Hunt with John Walsh (2014)

Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo (2018)

It Happened on Fifth Avenue (1947)

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

Juice (1992)

Just My Luck (2006) (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (2018)

The Last Samurai (2003)

La Unidad (2020)

Logan’s Run (1976)

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Misery (1990) (HBO)

The Misery Index (2013)

My Dream is Yours (1949)

Nancy Drew (2007)

No Blade of Grass (1970)

The Omega Man (1971)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Outbreak (1995)

Paid Off with Michael Torpey (2018)

Phantom Thread (2017) (HBO)

Period of Adjustment (1962)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History (2018)

Project X (2012) (Extended version) (HBO)

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack (2016)

The Redemption Project (2019)

Risky Business (1983)

Robots (2005) (HBO)

Rock Of Ages (2012) (Extended version) (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Room for One More (1952)

Sanctum (2011) (HBO)

The Sentinel (2006) (HBO)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004) (HBO)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) (Unrated version) (HBO)

Something’s Killing Me (2017)

Southland (Seasons 1-5)

Soylent Green (1973)

Spawn (1997)

Stargirl (Season 1)

Striptease (1996)

Susan Slept Here (1954)

Talk Show the Game Show (2017)

Tea for Two (1950)

Those Who Can’t (2016)

Three Godfathers (1936)

THX 1138 (1971)

Timeline (2003) (HBO)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)

True Grit (2010) (HBO)

Unfaithful (2002) (HBO)

Unmasking a Killer (2018)

Very Scary People (Season 1)

The Wedding Date (2005) (HBO)

Westworld (1973)

What Bitch? (2020) (HBO)

Wrath of the Titans (2012) (HBO)

Wrecked (2019)

Yogi Bear (2010)

Young Man with a Horn (1949)

Dec. 2

Baby God (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 3

Full Bloom (Season finale)

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (2020)

Bugs Bunny’s 24-Carrot Holiday Special (2020)

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020)

Stylish with Jenna Lyons (Season 1)

Dec. 4

Beyond the Spotlight (Season 1)

Bright Now: Alien Worlds (2020)

Engineering the Future (2020)

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1)

La Leyenda Negra (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 5

The Photograph (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 6

Euphoria (Special) (HBO)

Murder on Middle Beach (Docuseries finale) (HBO)

Dec. 7

Axios (Season finale) (HBO)

Dec. 8

40 Years a Prisoner (2020) (HBO)

La Jauria (Season 1)

One Night in Bangkok (2020)

Dec. 9

Alabama Snake (2020) (HBO)

The Trial of Christine Keeler (Season 1)

Dec. 10

4 Blocks (Seasons 1-3)

Esme & Roy (Holiday special)

Haute Dog (Holiday special)

House of Ho (Series premiere)

Let Them All Talk (2020)

Summer Camp Island (Season 3 premiere)

Veneno (Season finale)

Valley of Tears (Season finale)

Dec. 11

Adult Material (Season 1)

Midnight Family (2020) (HBO)

One Way or Another (Season finale) (HBO)

Dec. 12

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 15

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Dec. 16

The Art of Political Murder (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 17

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

The Flight Attendant (Limited series finale)

Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 (Special)

Love Monster (Season 1-2)

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s

Dec. 18

Diego Torres Sinfonico (Season 1) (HBO)

Hasta que la boda nos separe (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 19

Wendy (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 20

I Used to Go Here (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 21

Industry (Season finale) (HBO)

Dec. 23

Squish (Season 1)

Dec. 25

The West Wing (Seasons 1-7)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Dec. 26

Independence Day (1996) (Extended version) (HBO)

Road Trip (Season 1)

Dec. 28

His Dark Materials (Season 2 finale) (HBO)

Dec. 29

Los días de la ballena (2019) (HBO)

Dec. 30

The Champ (1979)

Conan Without Borders