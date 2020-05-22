‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX

“What We Do in the Shadows” has been renewed for a third season at FX.

The news comes as the series is still in the midst of its second season, with the season finale set to air on June 10. Per FX, the series is averaging 3.2 million viewers per episode across all platforms in its second season, up 25% over Season 1.

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on ‘Shadows,’” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

“What We Do in the Shadows,” based on the feature film of the same name by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Over the course of the second season, the vampires try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a familiar for the rest of his life?

Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms are executive producers with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush and Stefani Robinson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The series has received positive reviews from critics, with the first two seasons averaging a 97% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.