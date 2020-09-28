What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Saturday Night Live’ and a ‘Black-ish’ Special

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, “Saturday Night Live” returns on NBC and ABC airs back-to-back special animated episodes of “Black-ish.”

“South Park Pandemic Special,” Comedy Central, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Watch “South Park” tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the only way it knows how: with an hourlong special full of cracks at the nightmare that we’ve all been dealing with. The episode sees Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the kids happily head back to a school where nothing resembles the normal that they once knew.

“Emily in Paris,” Netflix, Friday

From “Sex in the City” creator Darren Star, this new romantic dramedy centers around Emily (Lilly Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive who lands her dream job in Paris. After relocating to the city of light and love, Emily has to juggle winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

“Saturday Night Live,” NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.

“Saturday Night Live” returns for the season 46 premiere this weekend, with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.

“The Good Lord Bird,” Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Based on the novel by James McBride, this new series stars Ethan Hawke as John Brown and Joshua Caleb Johnson as the narrator and central character Onion (Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown’s motley family of abolitionist soldiers.

“Black-ish Election Special,” ABC, Sunday, 10 p.m.

With Oscar winning “Hair Love” director Matthew A. Cherry at the helm, this one-hour “Black-ish” animated special is sure to be just that. The two episodes will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics.