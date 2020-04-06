What to Watch on TV This Week: Quibi Launches and ‘Modern Family’ Bows Out

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, Quibi launches with a whole slew of shows, and a couple of iconic comedies sign off for good.

Quibi Catalogue

The short form content platform launches today with a substantial catalogue of new shows, some of which are clearly more worth watching than others. We recommend checking out Variety critics’ thoughts on some of the biggest ones here before diving in.

“Schitt’s Creek,” Pop TV, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

The Daniel and Eugene Levy-created comedy, which surged from a relatively small show on Canadian TV to one of the most beloved comedies of the last few years, is coming to an end after six seasons. Tune in for one final ride with the Rose family.

“Modern Family,” ABC, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Yet another comedy is signing off this week in ABC’s “Modern Family.” Prior to the hourlong finale, the Disney-owned network will air a retrospective looking back on all 11 seasons.

“Killing Eve,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

AMC brought the premiere up by two weeks, so “Killing Eve” fans will now be able to tuck into season 3 earlier than expected. This season finds Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh) on a collision course yet again following a shocking and personal death.

“Insecure,” HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.

After a longer than usual break, “Insecure” returns for season 4, with tensions between Issa and Molly reaching boiling point in the build up to Issa’s block party.

“Run,” HBO, Sunday , 10:30 p.m.

With plenty of big finales and returning favorites, for something new this week why not check out “Run,” the thriller-comedy from Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who are re-teaming after “Fleabag.” The series stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as would-be lovers who decide to run away from their lives together, honoring a pact they made when they were teenagers.