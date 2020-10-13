What to Watch on TV This Week: The ‘Lovecraft Country’ Finale and ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, “The Bachelorette” returns and season 1 of “Lovecraft Country” comes to an end.

“The Bachelorette,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Clare Crawley is back at the heart of Bachelor Nation. Tune in to find out which of the 31 prospective bachelors Clare takes a fancy to. Will she hand out any roses? We’ll have to wait and see.

“The Amazing Race,” CBS, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

After a COVID-19 delay, “Amazing Race” is back for season 32 this week. This season was in fact shot prior to the coronavirus outbreak, and features the contestants traveling to Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and more. As ever, the team that crosses the finish line first will win the massive $1 million prize.

“The West Wing Special,” HBO Max, Thursday

The original cast of the award-winning drama will reunite for the first time in 17 years for this special, which encourages everyone to go out and vote. The special is a theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from season 3, featuring original stars Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen. In addition, Sterling K. Brown will play the role of Leo McGarry, in place of late John Spencer.

“Helstrom,” Hulu, Friday

This new Marvel TV series centers around the son (Tom Austen) and daughter (Sydney Lemmon) of a mysterious and powerful serial killer as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

“Lovecraft Country,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The groundbreaking, critically-acclaimed HBO series airs its season 1 finale this weekend. Hailing From creator and writer Misha Green, the show is a genre-bending thriller set in 1950s, Jim Crow America. It centers around Atticus Freeman’s (Jonathan Majors) quest, alongside his family and friends, for the truth about himself, his family, and his future.