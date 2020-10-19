What to Watch on TV This Week: David Letterman’s Return and ‘The Undoing’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman,” Netflix, Wednesday

David Letterman returns for a third set of one-on-one conversations with big celebrity guests. In this new four-episode batch, the legendary host is joined by Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo.

“Black-ish,” ABC, Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.

After airing an hourlong animated election special a couple weeks back, “Black-ish” is back for season 7 proper this week. Tune in to see what’s in store next for Bow, Dre and the rest of the Johnson family.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Amazon, Friday

Sacha Baron Cohen and his Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev return for a subsequent moviefilm, a full 14 years after the massive success of the original “Borat” moviefilm. This project, which was a secret until a few weeks ago, will once again find Borat out in the wild of America, interviewing locals to gain a better understanding of life in the country.

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix, Friday

Fresh off her recent casting as young Imperator Furiosa for the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel movie, Anya Taylor-Joy takes on the lead role of Beth Harmon, an orphan who develops an amazing talent for chess as well as an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Fueled by narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into a glamorous outcast determined to conquer the boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

“The Undoing,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Boasting the eye-catching central duo of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, this new HBO limited series centers around Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant) whose lives are smashed apart overnight by a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.