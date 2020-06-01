What to Watch on TV This Week: ’13 Reasons Why’ and ‘Dirty John’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, the final season of “13 Reasons Why” drops on Netflix, and season 2 of “Dirty John” premieres on USA.

“Fuller House,” Netflix, Tuesday

“Fuller House” comes to an end this week after five season on Netflix. In the final season, the Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever with DJ’s three boys, Stephanie’s new baby, and Kimmy’s feisty family as the she-wolf pack prepares for a triple wedding and celebrates all of the memories that have led them there.

“Dirty John,” USA Network, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Returning for its second installment, this season of the true crim inspired series stars Amanda Peet and Christian Slater as scorned lovers Betty and Dan Broderick. The duo’s marriage turned into what Oprah deemed one of “America’s messiest divorces,” even before it ended in double homicide.

“13 Reasons Why,” Netflix, Friday

The final season of “13 Reasons Why,” which drops on Netflix this week, sees Liberty High School’s senior class preparing for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.

“Queer Eye,” Netflix

The Fab Five of Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion) are back for a fifth season of turning around the lives of a new roster of heroes. This season, the gang head to Philadelphia to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement.

“I May Destroy You,” HBO, Sunday, 10:30 p.m.

Created by and starring Michaela Coel, this new half-hour series explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.