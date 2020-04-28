WGA Leaders Vow to Maintain ‘Powerful Pressure’ With Legal Battle Over Packaging Fees

Leaders of the Writers Guild of America have told members that the guild will press on in its legal battle with WME, CAA and UTA over packaging fees in the wake of a federal judge’s decision to dismiss most of the guild’s lawsuit against the talent agencies.

The WGA sent a message to members Tuesday, a day after U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte dismissed eight of the 14 claims brought by the WGA in its countersuit, including claims that packaging fees amount to illegal kickbacks and were a form of racketeering.

In a message sent to members by the WGA’s agency negotiating committee and the WGA West board of directors, guild leaders emphasized that the claims involving breach of fiduciary duty and price-fixing among agencies over packaging fees were allowed to proceed and will be the crux of the guild’s case. A trial date has been set for March 2021.

The high cost of litigation and the fact that Birotte’s rulings to date have favored the agencies’ position has led to speculation that the guild would try to reach a settlement with agencies. But the negotiating committee vowed to press on with discovery and depositions, arguing that the agencies will not be eager to have their financial information dissected in court.

“While the agencies are predictably claiming victory in hopes of undermining member solidarity, in private they are not celebrating,” the message said. “This is not the ‘victory’ they predicted or that they needed, which was the complete dismissal of the lawsuit. Instead, six powerful claims that, in their scope, call into question the entirety of the packaging regime will now continue to trial. Discovery – which the agencies have reason to fear and which has already begun – will now proceed in force. The agencies will be required to defend, in public, those practices that for decades they sought to keep private. For those purposes, six claims is enough.”

CAA, UTA and WME issued a statement Monday that asserted a knockout blow in the long-running dispute over the WGA’s move on April 13, 2019, to tell members to fire their agents if they had not agreed to bans on packaging fees and affiliate production. “The WGA’s claims against the major talent agencies were gutted today by the federal court. This is a resounding victory for CAA, UTA and WME,” the three agencies said in a joint statement.

Trial is schedule for March, 2021. The WGA concluded its message with the warning that the agencies will face increased scrutiny: “With the judge’s decision yesterday, there will be no lifeline to shield the agencies. We look forward to proceeding with discovery and then to trial.”

Here’s the entire message:

Dear members,

Yesterday the federal judge handed down a decision on motions in the lawsuit the WGA filed against WME, CAA and UTA. He upheld some of our claims and dismissed others. The most disappointing of those dismissed was the racketeering charge. But the core claims of our lawsuit – namely, that packaging is a breach of fiduciary duty, and that the agencies have committed antitrust violations by fixing the price of those packages – those claims remain.

While the agencies are predictably claiming victory in hopes of undermining member solidarity, in private they are not celebrating. This is not the “victory” they predicted or that they needed, which was the complete dismissal of the lawsuit. Instead, six powerful claims that, in their scope, call into question the entirety of the packaging regime will now continue to trial. Discovery – which the agencies have reason to fear and which has already begun – will now proceed in force. The agencies will be required to defend, in public, those practices that for decades they sought to keep private. For those purposes, six claims is enough.

Through all of this, our goal has always been the same, to realign agency economic interest with ours. This lawsuit remains powerful pressure in that direction. And it operates alongside our greatest asset: your solidarity in continuing to deprive the remaining unfranchised agencies of their writer clients.

With the judge’s decision yesterday, there will be no lifeline to shield the agencies. We look forward to proceeding with discovery and then to trial.

In solidarity,

Chris Keyser, Co-Chair

David Shore, Co-Chair

Meredith Stiehm, Co-Chair

Meredith Stiehm, Co-Chair

Lucy Alibar

John August

Angelina Burnett

Zoanne Clack

Kate Erickson

Jonathan Fernandez

Travon Free

Ashley Gable

Deric A. Hughes

Chip Johannessen

Michael Schur

Tracey Scott Wilson

Betsy Thomas

Patric M. Verrone

Nicole Yorkin

David A. Goodman, President WGAW, ex-officio

Marjorie David, Vice President WGAW, ex-officio

Michele Mulroney, Secretary-Treasurer WGAW, ex-officio

Beau Willimon, President WGAE, ex-officio

Kathy McGee, Vice President WGAE, ex-officio

Bob Schneider, Secretary-Treasurer WGAE, ex-officio

WGAW Board of Directors

David A. Goodman, President

Marjorie David, Vice President

Michele Mulroney, Secretary-Treasurer

Liz Alper

Angelina Burnett

Patti Carr

Robb Chavis

Travis Donnelly

Jonathan Fernandez

Ashley Gable

Dante W. Harper

Deric A. Hughes

Zoe Marshall

Luvh Rakhe

David Slack

Meredith Stiehm

Betsy Thomas

Patric M. Verrone

Nicole Yorkin