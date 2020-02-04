×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WeWork TV Series Enlists ‘You’re the Worst’ Creator Stephen Falk as Showrunner

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stephen Falk
CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/

Stephen Falk has signed on as creator and showrunner of the planned limited series about the rise and fall of WeWork.

The series was originally announced in December, with “Succession” star Nicholas Braun attached to play WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann. No network or streaming service is currently attached to the project, which hails from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. The series is reportedly set to begin shooting this year once Braun wraps on “Succession” Season 3.

Falk most recently created the critically-acclaimed FXX series “You’re the Worst,” which ended last year after five seasons. Falk’s previous credits include shows such as “Orange Is the New Black” and “Weeds.”

He will executive produce along with Braun. The series is based on the upcoming WeWork book by Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell, with both Brown and Farrell set to serve as executive producers as well. The book will be published by Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

WeWork was viewed as the next hot startup and was valued at nearly $50 billion at one time. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 in the wake of revelations about the erratic management and personal enrichment of Neumann, as well as questions about its business model and the role of funders like JPMorgan and Softbank. Neumann resigned from the company around this time, while Wework accepted a bailout from SoftBank in October.

The series is the second WeWork project currently in development. It was previously announced that Universal and Blumhouse are currently prepping a film about the company with “The Big Short” screenwriter Charles Randolph attached to pen the script. The film is based on Katrina Brooker’s reporting and upcoming book.

More TV

  • Stephen Falk

    WeWork TV Series Enlists 'You're the Worst' Creator Stephen Falk as Showrunner

    Stephen Falk has signed on as creator and showrunner of the planned limited series about the rise and fall of WeWork. The series was originally announced in December, with “Succession” star Nicholas Braun attached to play WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann. No network or streaming service is currently attached to the project, which hails from Chernin [...]

  • Tom Hiddleston

    Tom Hiddleston to Lead Netflix Political Thriller 'White Stork'

    “Thor” star Tom Hiddleston is set to front a 10-part political thriller for Netflix, Variety has confirmed. Produced by “Sex Education” firm Eleven, “White Stork” will find Hiddleston, whose most recent credits have largely related to the Marvel universe, playing politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he is the subject [...]

  • Baby Yoda featured image

    'Star Wars' Future Will Be 'Television,' 'Mandalorian' Spinoff Shows Possible

    “The Mandalorian” could be taking a page from “The Avengers.” The hit Disney Plus series may introduce new heroes and villains who will star in their own spinoff shows, Walt Disney Company chairman Bob Iger told investors on Tuesday shortly after the company presented quarterly earnings. Iger said the company is exploring “the possibility of [...]

  • disney shanghai

    Disney Expects Coronavirus to Deal Theme Parks $175M Blow

    The spread of coronavirus in China could deal a blow to the operations of Disney’s theme parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Speaking during a call with investors Tuesday, Walt Disney executives said they expected the  virus to result to affect $135 million in second-quarter operating income if its Shanghai Disneyland resort is closed for [...]

  • John Travolta'The Fanatic' film premiere, Arrivals,

    John Travolta to Star Opposite Kevin Hart in Quibi Action Series 'Die Hart'

    John Travolta is returning to TV for the first time since his turn as Robert Shapiro in “American Crime Story.” The actor has been cast to star opposite Kevin Hart in “Die Hart,” a comedy-action series coming to Quibi, the short-form content provider launching April 6. In “Die Hart,” Hart plays a fictionalized version of [...]

  • Tavis Smiley

    Tavis Smiley Calls PBS Probe 'Sham Investigation' Ahead of Trial

    Following a spate of sexual misconduct allegations that prompted PBS to cancel “Tavis Smiley” in late 2017 and led to an ongoing legal dispute between the broadcaster and former talk show host, Smiley has taken to Facebook to defend himself ahead of the trial, which begins Monday. Citing a famous line from Arthur Miller’s “The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad