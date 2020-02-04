WeWork TV Series Enlists ‘You’re the Worst’ Creator Stephen Falk as Showrunner

Stephen Falk has signed on as creator and showrunner of the planned limited series about the rise and fall of WeWork.

The series was originally announced in December, with “Succession” star Nicholas Braun attached to play WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann. No network or streaming service is currently attached to the project, which hails from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. The series is reportedly set to begin shooting this year once Braun wraps on “Succession” Season 3.

Falk most recently created the critically-acclaimed FXX series “You’re the Worst,” which ended last year after five seasons. Falk’s previous credits include shows such as “Orange Is the New Black” and “Weeds.”

He will executive produce along with Braun. The series is based on the upcoming WeWork book by Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell, with both Brown and Farrell set to serve as executive producers as well. The book will be published by Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

WeWork was viewed as the next hot startup and was valued at nearly $50 billion at one time. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 in the wake of revelations about the erratic management and personal enrichment of Neumann, as well as questions about its business model and the role of funders like JPMorgan and Softbank. Neumann resigned from the company around this time, while Wework accepted a bailout from SoftBank in October.

The series is the second WeWork project currently in development. It was previously announced that Universal and Blumhouse are currently prepping a film about the company with “The Big Short” screenwriter Charles Randolph attached to pen the script. The film is based on Katrina Brooker’s reporting and upcoming book.