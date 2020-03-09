What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Westworld’ Returns, ‘The Bachelor’ Concludes

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Westworld” makes its long-awaited return on HBO, and “The Bachelor” concludes its 24th season on ABC.

“The Bachelor,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Part 1 of “The Bachelor” season 24 finale airs on Monday night, but will Peter Weber’s final pick will be revealed on Tuesday during part 2? You’ll likely have tune in to find out.

“On My Block,” Netflix, Wednesday

The coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school is one of several shows returning for their third seasons this week.

“Elite,” Netflix, Friday

Season 3 of the thrilling Spanish high school drama launches on Netflix this week. Expect plenty more intrigue and shocking revelations from the students of the exclusive, elite school that is Las Encinas.

“Westworld,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Dolores and her batch of murderous hosts are back and this time, they’re in the real world. Tune in for the season 3 premiere which sees plenty of familiar faces, such as Evan Rachel Wood and Tessa Thompson, as well as some new ones like Aaron Paul. Plot details for season 3 have been kept heavily under wraps, but let’s just say that Dolores’ thirst for vengeance against her creators hasn’t’ been quenched in the intervening couple years since “Westworld” last aired.

“Black Monday,” Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Sunday also sees the return of another critically acclaimed series in Showtime’s “Black Monday.” The starry cast of Don Cheadle, Regina Hall and Andrew Rannells are all coming back for more Wall Street mayhem.