×

‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premieres Down 57% From Last Season

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Westworld season three
CREDIT: HBO

Westworld” came back online on Sunday night for season 3, but struggled to match the viewership highs it achieved two years ago up against the Democratic debate.

The season 3 premiere drew 901,000 total viewers to the live broadcast on HBO, which represents a 57% dip from last season’s premiere (which drew 2.1 million) and the show’s lowest viewership tally to date. Overall, the episode scored 1.7 million viewers across HBO’s platforms when taking into account digital viewers. That means its viewership was split almost 50-50 between live and streaming, a much more even balance than previous seasons which skewed far more towards live. For comparison, the last episode of “Westworld,” which aired way back in June 2018, scored 1.6 million total viewers.

That debut figure is still one of HBO’s strongest this season, outperforming “The Outsider” by 24% and the “Watchmen” premiere by 13%.

There is not doubt that bumping up against the Democratic debate, which featured plenty of discussion on the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping the country, didn’t help the “Westworld” cause. However, the CNN debate was watched by 10.8 million viewers, a substantial number, but nowhere near the 15 and 20 million pairs of eyeballs that tuned in to previous debates.

It remains to be seen whether the premiere and future season 3 episodes of “Westworld” will be given any kind of significant boost by the fact that many Americans are staying at home because of COVID-19. It’s important to remember that episodes of Season 2 went on to average 9.2 million viewers across platforms once all views were tallied, while episodes of season 1 averaged a whopping 13.2 million viewers.

Sunday’s episode saw Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and company in action outside the park for the first time. Plenty of familiar faces are returning for this season, including Tessa Thompson, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright and Luke Hemsworth, while some new ones have been thrust into the fray, namely Aaron Paul.

More TV

  • ABC Will Suspend 'Strahan, Sara &

    ABC Will Suspend 'Strahan, Sara & Keke' in Favor of Coronavirus News Show

    ABC said it would temporarily suspend its “Strahan, Sara and Keke” early-afternoon talk show in favor of a news program focused on the coronavirus crisis led by anchor Amy Robach, the latest example of news programming supplanting entertainment and opinion shows as the nation grows more concerned about the contagion’s spread. Starting Wednesday at 1 [...]

  • Westworld season three

    'Westworld' Season 3 Premieres Down 57% From Last Season

    “Westworld” came back online on Sunday night for season 3, but struggled to match the viewership highs it achieved two years ago up against the Democratic debate. The season 3 premiere drew 901,000 total viewers to the live broadcast on HBO, which represents a 57% dip from last season’s premiere (which drew 2.1 million) and [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Corp. to Cover Medical Insurance Premiums for Enrolled Employees

    Fox Corporation intends to add new medical benefits for its employee base in response to concerns about the nation’s coronavirus crisis. In a memo sent to staffers, Fox Corp. COO John Nallen indicated Fox Corp. would for the next six months ” cover medical insurance premiums for employees enrolled in the Fox-sponsored plans. This means [...]

  • ESPN

    ESPN Mulls Weeks Filled With Live Talk, Classic Games and (Maybe) Surprises

    ESPN’s latest sport has no rules, a flexible season and no championship game. Its only stars are the ones working behind the scenes. The Disney-owned sports-media juggernaut finds itself in an impossible situation. The outlet spends millions to secure the rights to air hours and hours of live basketball, football, baseball, racing, boxing and mixed [...]

  • BAFTA Postpones Television and TV Craft

    BAFTA Postpones Television Craft Awards and Television Awards

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has postponed its flagship television awards ceremonies, the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and the British Academy Television Craft Awards. The Television Craft Awards and Television Awards, originally scheduled for April 26 and May 17 respectively, will be postponed until later in the year, according to [...]

  • stephen colbert late show coronavirus

    Stephen Colbert Surprises Viewers With Fresh 'Late Show' Segments

    Stephen Colbert surprised viewers by delivering fresh material — from his bathtub — at the top of Monday’s “Late Show” rerun. “Late Show” was expected to be all encores this week after CBS and other networks hastily suspended production on most late-night shows to comply with coronavirus protection guidelines. Decked out in his usual dark [...]

  • Euro 2020

    Euro 2020 Soccer Tournament Postponed Until Next Year Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

    The Euro 2020 soccer tournament is to be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, confirmed the delay of its flagship national team competition after holding an emergency video conference Tuesday involving major stakeholders. The 24-team tournament was due to take place from June 12-July 12 this year at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad