‘Westworld’ Season Three Premiere Date Revealed

By
Variety Staff

Westworld Season 3
CREDIT: HBO

HBO’s “Westworld” will return for its third season on March 15, the cabler announced Sunday.

Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson and Jeffrey Wright will reprise their roles in the Emmy-winning sci-fi drama. Joining the cast for season three are Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, LEna Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher, Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.

Based on the film by Michael Crichton, “Westworld” is exec produced by showrunners Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy as well as J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise Thé.

