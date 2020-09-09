‘Westing Game’ Series Adaptation in the Works at HBO Max

HBO Max is developing a series adaptation of the classic children’s mystery “The Westing Game.”

The project has been given a script-to-series order at the streaming service, with MGM/UA Television attached to produce. MGM’s recent slate includes “Fargo,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Vikings,” “Get Shorty,” and the upcoming CBS drama “Clarice.”

No writer is currently attached to the project. Julie Corman, who owns the rights to the novel, will serve as executive producer. Corman is repped by Northside Services.

Written by Ellen Raskin and published by Dutton in 1978, “The Westing Game” is described as an ensemble mystery-comedy that opens on the death of millionaire Samuel Westing. The reading of his will sets in motion a game for his sixteen heirs unlike any other, the winners of which will walk away with his $200 million fortune.

The book won the Newbery Medal the year it was published. It is now considered one of the best all-time children’s novels, per a survey conducted by the School Library Journal in 2012.

Should the project go to series, it would not be the first time the book has been adapted for the screen. It was previously adapted into a TV movie for Showtime in 1997 known both as “The Westing Game” and “Get a Clue.” The film made some substantial changes from the plot of the book and was not well received by fans.

News of the show’s development comes as sources say that HBO Max is looking to build a strong roster of YA content. To that end, the streamer is currently prepping a sequel series to “Gossip Girl” as well as “DC Super Hero High.” Last week, it was announced that Warner Bros. Television is developing a reboot of “Pretty Little Liars,” with HBO Max being a natural destination for the project.