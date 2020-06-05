‘We’re Here’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

“We’re Here” is here to stay.

HBO has renewed the unscripted series which stars “RuPaul Drag’s Race” stars Shangela, Eureka O’Hara and Bob the Drag Queen for a second season.

In the show, the three queens travel to the Bible Belt and other conservative pockets of the country. Once there, they give drag makeovers to local LGBTQ and straight residents, in preparation for a live show that they all put on at the end of the week.

News of the renewal was announced by Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming.

“We’re Here resonates in ways we had hoped for but couldn’t really have anticipated,” said Rosenstein. “The stories of our small-town drag daughters created an incredibly positive communal experience. We can’t wait for Bob, Shangela and Eureka to continue their journey helping others find their voice.”

Season 1 of the show saw the trio travel to Gettysburg, PA, Twin Falls, ID, Branson, MO, Farmington, NM, and Ruston, LA. The season finale aired on June 4 and dove into the queens’ own stories of struggle and perseverance, ending with a celebration of love and taking pride in oneself.

During an interview with Variety, the three main players discussed what it was like to work in those “very conservative places,” with Bob revealing that they almost had multiple run-ins with the police.

“We got the cops called on us three times in Branson. They just didn’t like that we were there and they just called the cops on us. We beat it before the cops showed up. We were riding dirty,” Bob said. “I was a little bit nervous in Gettysburg, too, because there’re just so many Confederate flags everywhere. I’m not saying everyone who has a Confederate flag is a danger, but when you’re a black queer person, it’s not a comforting sign to see.”

The show is created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram. Season 1 was directed by Peter LoGreco, who executive produced alongside Warren, Ingram, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation. Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O’Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela Laquifa Wadley) serve as consulting producers.