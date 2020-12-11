‘Wendy Williams Show’ Goes on Hiatus Until the New Year

“The Wendy Williams Show” will air repeats next week due to the death of host Williams’ mother. Williams shared the news of the passing of her mother earlier this week.

“Next week, The Wendy Williams Show will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time,” the production said in a statement. “The show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family.”

“The Wendy Williams Show” has been in regular in-studio production since Sept. 21, when it became one of the first daytime talk shows to resume to shooting in-studio, following the industry-wide coronavirus shutdown. “The Wendy Williams Show” had shut down in-studio production in mid-March, as COVID-19 numbers began to surge, but then Williams resumed by shooting her hour-long show live from her home up until mid-May, when she took a hiatus from the daytime talk show due to symptoms of fatigue surrounding Graves’ disease.

Williams first announced to her viewers that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease in early 2018. Graves’ disease is a condition that causes the immune system to attack the thyroid.

In February 2018, Williams took a three-week break from the show, when she announced her diagnosis, in addition to hyperthyroidism. The host also took an extended six-week leave of absence in January 2019, due to health complications after ongoing surgery for a shoulder fracture she said she sustained the year before.

“The Wendy Williams Show” has been renewed by the Fox Television Stations through the 2021-2022 season, which will bring the syndicated talker through 13 seasons.