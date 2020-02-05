×

‘Family Guy’ Writer Wellesley Wild Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Animation

Will Thorne

Wellesley Wild
Wellesley Wild, known for his work as a writer and producer on “Family Guy,” has inked an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Animation.

Under the deal, Wild will develop, write and produced new animated projects for adult, kids and family audiences across all the platforms that Warners’ animation department services. The agreement marks Warner Bros. Animation’s first overall producer deal, and comes less than a month after Wild’s former boss, “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane, set his own massive overall deal with NBCUniversal.

While Wild’s deal will primarily focus on animation, it also encompasses the other scripted divisions within the Warner Bros. TV group and leaves open the possibility for him to develop live-action projects for the different arms of the company.

“From his impressive run on ‘Family Guy’ to his notable list of credits, Wellesley knows how to produce quality animation and entertain audiences,” said Warner Bros. Animation president Sam register. “The amazing work he is currently doing on ‘Animaniacs’ is just one example of the versatile storytelling he brings to the Studio. This will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programming focus into more areas, including adult animation.”

Wild currently serves as showrunner and executive producer for the upcoming Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television “Animaniacs” revival series which is coming to Hulu.

“Warner Bros. Animation has provided the support, flexibility and passion that top the wish list of any creator, so I’m thrilled to continue our relationship and adding to the legacy of this storied studio,” said Wild.

On the film side, Wild collaborated with MacFarlane on a tio of pictures, namely “Ted,” “Ted 2,” and “A Million Ways to Die in the West.” He also served as co-executive producer on the MacFarlane-created Fox series “The Orville.”

He is repped by Clifford Murray at Management 360 and attorney Ken Richman of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP.

