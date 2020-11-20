Well Go USA Acquires Eoin Macken’s ‘Here Are the Young Men’ – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Well Go USA takes North American rights to “Here Are the Young Men,” Beta Films and 1-2-3 Production team on two series, Keshet closes deals in Europe, Asia and Australia, and Tallinn Black Nights honors Margarethe Von Trotta.

ACQUISITION

Well Go USA has acquired North American distribution rights for Eoin Macken’s Irish drama “Here Are the Young Men,” and plans to release the film sometime in 2021.

Based on Rob Doyle’s eponymous novel, “Here Are the Young Men” unravels in 2003, over the last days of summer for three Dublin high school graduates. Amidst their revelries, the trio witness a catastrophic accident, which forces them to face their own personal demons.

“’Here Are the Young Men’ is an unflinching depiction of the realities of tragedy, temptation and the depths of human nature,” said Doris Pfardrescher, president and CEO at Well Go USA. “It shines a light on the struggles associated with coming of age, forming an identity and defining masculinity in the face of trauma.”

An international distribution deal for the U.K. and Ireland has also been closed with Signature Entertainment, which will release the film day-and-date in those territories in the second quarter of 2021. Wildcard Distribution is handling theatrical in Ireland.

The film is produced by Hail Mary Pictures’ Richard Bolger and Union Entertainment Group’s Noah C. Haeussner, with Edwina Casey co-producing. It was produced with the support of Screen Ireland, Funny Leopard, Bending Light, Glanzrock Productions and EGG Studios.

PARTNERSHIP

Beta Films and Russia’s 1-2-3 Production have taken their relationship to the next level, with the German company picking up 1-2-3’s drama series “Six Empty Seats,” from producers Valeriy Fedorovich and Evgeniy Nikishov.

Pyotr Todorovskiy wrote and directed the series’ six episodes, each of which follows one from a group of colleagues that miss a flight which crashes, killing all on board. Riding their survivor’s luck, the six of them embark on a journey that has terrible consequences of its own.

The companies are also collaborating on “Dead Mountain – The Dyatlov Pass Incident,” a thriller series for TNT and Premier One Russia. After premiering at October’s Mipcom, the series is now at Estonia’s Tallinn Film Festival in the TV Beats section.

“Six Empty Seats” Courtesy of Beta Film

SALES

Keshet International has closed a raft of deals with broadcasters around the world.

Hello Halo Productions’ “River Hunters” is on its way to A&E Networks’ History channel in Germany. Bomanbridge Media also sold the series to Foxtel in Australia and The Outdoor Channel across Asia and TPBS in Thailand.

Bomanbridge also sold Pi Productions’ “Secrets of the Factories” and Rumpus Media’s “Weekend Breaks with Gregg Wallace” to National Geographic in AMEA, with the latter landing at RTL in the Netherlands and SBS Food in Australia. SBS is also scored “Secrets of the Factories,” in a deal including Crackit Productions’ “Made in Britain,” “The Good Girls’ Guide to Kinky Sex” and “The Lesbian Guide to Straight Sex” for SBS Viceland.

In Scandinavia, Flicker Productions’ “Dom Does America” sold to YLE in Finland and Top Hat Productions’ “Exposed: The Church’s Dark Secret” to SVT in Sweden. Rumpus Media’s and Motion Content Group’s “Around the World by Train,” Keshet Productions’ “Singletown” and Crackit’s “Casualty 24/7” went to TV4 in Sweden.

Sky in New Zealand also picked up “Casualty 24/7” as well as “Trucking Hell,” with the first two seasons of the latter picked up by Foxtel in Australia. ITV2’s “Singletown” and Crackit’s “Hoarders: Buried Alive in My Bedroom” were picked up by DPG Media in Belgium. RTL in Germany picked two seasons of “World Most Evil Killers.”

Keshet also completed several deals with AVOD players Little Dot and Tubi TV, which each scored 80 hours of programming.

“Weekend Breaks with Gregg Wallace” Credit: Keshet International

FESTIVALS

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has announced that German director and Venice Golden Lion winner Margarethe Von Trotta will be this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Von Trotta is the second recipient of the honor, joining Estonian Canadian cinematographer Alar Kivilo.

Following a successful career as an actress and collaborator on several major German productions, in 1978 von Trotta directed her debut solo feature “The Second Awakening of Christa Klages.” But it was her second feature, Venice Golden Lion winner “Marianne and Juliane,” that truly established the filmmaker as one of New German Cinema’s most important figures and kicked off a decades-long run of work, including most recently, 2018 Cannes-player “Searching for Ingmar Bergman.”

Von Trotta will be honored in a ceremony on Nov. 22.