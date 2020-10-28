WE tv President Marc Juris to Step Down

WE tv president and general manager Marc Juris is set to exit the cable network at the end of the year.

“We first worked with Marc many years ago, when he was running original programming for an early version of AMC and then became the general manager who took the network from ad-free to ad-supported, a move that fueled much of the growth and distinction that was to follow,” said Josh Sapan, president and chief executive officer of AMC Networks. “His keen eye for brands and for compelling content have been demonstrated here and elsewhere. He’s recognized as a leader in our industry and for good reason. We wish him nothing but the best as he departs to find his next opportunity.”

Juris joined WE tv in 2013. He oversaw the rebranding of the network, focusing on social and digital platforms and the launch of some of reality television’s most successful franchises, including “Growing Up Hip Hop,” “Marriage Boot Camp,” “Love After Lockup” and “Life After Lockup.”

“Marc came back to our company in 2013 and had an immediate impact,” said Ed Carroll, chief operating officer of AMC Networks. “He brought new life to the network, oversaw a major rebranding effort, built on the success of existing shows like ‘Braxton Family Values,’ brought back ‘Bridezillas’ – one of the network’s original hits and cultural touchstones – and developed new franchises like ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ and ‘Love After Lockup,’ which have driven the network’s growth and success in recent years. He extended WE tv’s Thursday night leadership position on cable to Friday nights as well and leaves the network in a strong competitive position. He is an enormously talented and imaginative developer of brands and content and we will miss him.”

Before WE tv, Juris was president of CourtTV as it rebranded to truTV, launching popular shows like “Hardcore Pawn,” “Impractical Jokers,” “Storage Hunters,” and “South Beach Tow.” Before that, Juris was president of FUSE Network, where he led the growth and rebranding of the former MuchMusicUSA. Earlier in his career, he was senior vice president of original programming and later general manager of AMC. He was also senior vice president of regional programming for Metro Channels at Rainbow Networks, which was the predecessor of AMC Networks. He also worked at companies like King World, CBS Television Network, and CBS Cable.

“My years at AMC Networks have been among the most rewarding and fulfilling of my entire career,” Juris said. “This is a company that has always had an outsized impact by taking chances and having the confidence to make big moves and that has become part of my professional DNA. I’m thankful for our talented team and very proud of the shows we’ve made and the relationships we have forged with viewers. Our industry is in the midst of profound change and transformation, but the elements that make a good story are universal. I believe in the power of storytelling and look forward to writing the next few chapters of my own, wherever that takes me.”