‘We Are Who We Are’: Director Luca Guadagnino’s TV Debut Gets First Trailer (Watch)

“Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino is moving to TV with “We Are Who We Are,” and the upcoming HBO drama has released its first trailer on Sunday.

The limited series stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga, Kid Cudi and Jordan Kristine Seamon, who makes her acting debut in the series.

The eight-episode show explores the upbringing of 14-year-old Fraser Wilson (Grazer), who moves from New York to a military base in Veneto, Italy, with his mothers, Sarah (Sevigny) and Maggie (Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army. Fraser gets into frequent arguments with Sarah, saying at one point in the trailer, “After all these years, I still don’t know if I hate you or not.”

Fraser develops a close friendship with Caitlin Harper (Seamon), who has lived on the military base for several years with her father (Cudi) and brother. She looks up to Sarah, whom she calls a “legend,” and wants to be soldier. Caitlin also identifies as trans and goes through several steps toward transitioning from female to male, asking Fraser at point “You like me like this? Like a guy.”

Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” received four Oscar nominations in 2017, including a nod for best picture and a win for best adapted screenplay. The director is working on a sequel to the film, which starred Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer, though early plans have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We Are Who We Are” premieres on HBO on Sept. 14. Watch the trailer below.