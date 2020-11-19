Wayne Brady to Host Unscripted Series ‘Game of Talents’ at Fox

Fox has ordered the unscripted series “Game of Talents” with Wayne Brady set to host.

Based on the Spanish format, “Game of Talents” pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the hidden talents of the mystery performers based on first impressions and a series of clues. The series is currently in production in Los Angeles and will debut on Fox in 2021.

“’Game of Talents’ represents everything we here at Fox endeavor to bring to viewers,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox Entertainment. “It’s a chance for families to gather for magnetic gameplay, a fun peek into extraordinary skills of ordinary people and a friendly, spirited variety competition.”

Hosting the show keeps Brady in the Fox fold, as he most recently won Season 2 of the network’s hit music competition series “The Masked Singer.” Brady is a multiple Emmy nominee, having won the award for best performance in a variety program for “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” He is also known for hosting the game show “Let’s Make a Deal” and for appearances on shows like “Black Lightning,” “The Loud House,” and “Sofia the First.”

“What excites me about this series and this concept is every week we get to show off talents that will amaze, inspire and, in some cases, make your jaw-drop,” said Brady. “As someone who loves games and loves all types of talent, this was a perfect fit for me and I’m thrilled to be a part of the creative team bringing it to life. I also get to give away someone else’s money, which I always enjoy doing!”

“Game of Talents” originated in Spain from Fremantle in conjunction with Mediaset España. The format is also set to launch in the UK, Sweden, Holland, and Belgium next year.

“’Game of Talents’ is a dynamic combination of talent and game shows, and is destined to be the country’s next big family entertainment format,” said Jayson Dinsmore, president of alternative programming and development at Fremantle. “Fremantle is home to the most renowned competition formats from across the globe and we can’t wait to, with the help of our partners at Fox and the extraordinarily talented Wayne Brady, bring our latest international hit to America.”

Brady will executive produce the series in addition to hosting. Jeff Apploff will also executive produce with Fremantle producing.