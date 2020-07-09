‘Watchmen,’ ‘Unbelievable’ Lead List of 2020 TCA Awards Nominees

Limited series “Watchmen” (from HBO) and “Unbelievable” (from Netflix) have picked up the most Television Critics Assn. Awards nominations for 2020.

Both series snagged four noms each, including in the outstanding achievement in movie or miniseries and program of the year categories. In addition, “Watchmen” picked up a new program nom, as well as one in individual achievement in drama for Regina King, while both Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever of “Unbelievable” also saw love in that performer category.

AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” FX on Hulu’s “Mrs. America,” Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” and HBO’s “Succession” came in closely behind with three nominations each, followed by FX’s “Better Things,” Netflix’s “Dead To Me,” Hulu’s “The Great” and HBO’s “Insecure,” each with two noms each.

When it comes to how the networks fared, HBO took the top spot for the second consecutive year, this time picking up 16 overall nominations. It was aided not only by the above series but also “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Euphoria” and “I Know This Much Is True,” which picked up freshman noms. Netflix followed with 10, aided by the above, as well as kids’ programming “Carmen Sandiego” and the YA hit “Never Have I Ever.” FX and FX on Hulu picked up seven, Hulu and PBS/PBS Kids both earned six, and NBC picked up five. Filling out the rest of the ballot were AMC and Pop with three each; CBS/CBS All Access and Disney Plus with two, and ABC, Apple TV Plus, Bravo, Comedy Central, ESPN, MSNBC and TBS, each with one.

The 36th Annual TCA Awards normally would have had an in-person ceremony this summer, coinciding with the bi-annual TCA press tour. The coronavirus pandemic tabled live event plans, with winners being announced later this summer. The Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will also be announced along later this summer.

The TCA Awards nominees are selected by the roster of more than 200 professional television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada. Voting took place virtually last month.

For the full list of 2020 TCA Awards nominees, please see below:

Individual Achievement in Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

Regina King, “Watchmen” – HBO

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – HBO

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” – Netflix

Elle Fanning, “The Great” – Hulu

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

Issa Rae, “Insecure” – HBO

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” – Hulu

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Hillary” – Hulu

“The Last Dance” – ESPN

“McMillions” – HBO

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“Cheer” – Netflix

“Encore!” – Disney Plus

“Holey Moley” – ABC

“Making It” – NBC

“Top Chef All-Stars L.A.” – Bravo

“We’re Here!” – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Wild Kratts” – PBS Kids

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” –TBS

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 and 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries

“Little Fires Everywhere” – Hulu

“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

“Normal People” – Hulu

“The Plot Against America” – HBO

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

Outstanding New Program

“The Great” – Hulu

“The Mandalorian” – Disney Plus

“The Morning Show” – Apple TV Plus

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“The Crown” – Netflix

“Euphoria” – HBO

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“Pose” – FX

“Succession” – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Better Things” – FX

“Dead to Me” – Netflix

“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

“Insecure” – HBO

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

Program of the Year

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Succession” – HBO

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

