HBO Reclassifies ‘Watchmen’ as a Limited Series, Including ‘Possible Future Installments’

In the ongoing saga of whether HBO’s “Watchmen” will continue after its initial, acclaimed season late last year, the pay cable network announced on Friday that it is reclassifying the show from a drama series to a limited series, including for “any possible future installments.”

The move aligns HBO’s awards season campaign for “Watchmen” with how executive producer and showrunner Damon Lindelof had talked about the show from the start, as a self-contained story with a beginning, middle, and end.

The full statement is as follows: “We discussed with the producers and felt limited series was the most accurate representation of the show and any possible future installments.”

