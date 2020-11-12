‘Watchmen’ Writer Cord Jefferson Sets Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television

Cord Jefferson has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, Variety has learned.

The deal comes after Jefferson won an Emmy Award alongside Damon Lindelof for best writing for a limited series for their work on the hit HBO series “Watchmen.” Jefferson served as executive story editor and writer on the series, winning the Emmy for the episode “This Extraordinary Being.” Jefferson was also nominated for the USC Scripter Award for Television and the NAACP Image Award for outstanding writing in a drama series for the episode. And as part of the “Watchmen” series writing team, he won the Writers Guild Award for best new series and was nominated for best drama series.

Under terms of the deal, Jefferson will create, develop and produce original programming for HBO, HBO Max, and other WarnerMedia platforms as well as outside entities and networks.

In addition to his work on “Watchmen,” Jefferson’s other TV credits include shows like “Succession,” “The Good Place,” “Master of None,” “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore,” and “Survivor’s Remorse.” Prior to getting into television writing, he worked as a journalist.

He is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

“Watchmen” picked up 11 Emmys in total, including wins for best limited series and best actress in a limited series for series star Regina King. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also won for best supporting actor in a drama for his work on the show. The show’s 11 wins helped push HBO to 30 wins total, including 19 wins during the Creative Arts Emmys.