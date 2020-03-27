×

‘Watchmen’ Cast Releases Coronavirus PSA: ‘Who Washes the Washmen?’

Watchmen” may not be returning for a second season, but the “Washmen” are here, and they’re showing the public how to wash their hands to stop the spread of Covid-19.

While the world continues to self-quarantine and practice social distancing to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the cast of Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” reassembled for a PSA on how to properly wash your hands. 

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, Regina King, Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tim Blake Nelson, Jovan Adepo, Dustin Kyle Ingram, Sara Vickers, Tom Mison and Andrew Howard became the “Washmen.” Each actor gave their own hand-washing tutorial, along with helpful suggestions and tips. 

Smart’s character, Laurie Blake, recommends hand-washers to tell a joke as a way to accurately measure the time needed to wash your hands, while King’s Angela Abar suggests counting to 20 real slow. Ingram (Agent Dale Petey) got into full character as he gave his tips from his home bathroom, wearing black face paint. He suggested timing your wash by saying, “you’re an FBI agent, not the lone f––ing ranger,” about eight times. Mison plays his multiple Mr. Phillip clones as they argue amongst themselves and Howard wears a red bandit mask as Red Scare, recommending people to “stay the f––- home.” 

“Covid-19 is real,” said Nelson as his character, Wade Tillman. “Shelter in place and wash your hands.” 

“Master demands that we wash our hands,” said Vickers in the voice of Ms. Crookshanks. 

Watch the “Watchmen” become the “Washmen” in the full PSA video below.

