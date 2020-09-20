How to Watch the 2020 Emmy Awards

Going virtual for the first time in its history, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The free broadcast will be available to anyone with an antenna, cable or satellite.

Cord cutters can also watch with monthly subscriptions to various streaming services. With a monthly fee of $54.99, Hulu With Live TV and AT&T TV Now will livestream the ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. YouTube TV, which carries a $64.99 monthly fee, also includes ABC. All three offer free, seven-day trials.

Additional Emmy programming includes “E! Countdown to the Red Carpet” at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET, as well as “Live from E!” at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. “People and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: At Home!,” hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Makho Ndlovu, will stream on People TV at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

KTLA5 will air a countdown to the Emmys from 2 p.m. PT, hosted by Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Doug Kolk and Megan Henderson, while ABC News’ “Countdown to the Emmys,” emceed by Eva Pilgrim, Whit Johnson and Janai Norman, will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The final livestream event is “E! After Party” following the main ceremony at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

The 2020 Emmy nominations were full of snubs and surprises. HBO’s “Watchmen” nabbed 26 noms, including an outstanding limited series nod, while Netflix tallied a record 160 nominations across categories. Other surprises include “The Mandalorian’s” drama series nom, as well as “Better Call Saul’s” snubs in acting categories.

